Confronting Faroe Islands' Tradition in 'A Taste of Whale' Doc Trailer

"This connection between nature and modern people is gone." Greenwich Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for another indie documentary - this one called A Taste of Whale. That is a very shocking, off-putting title and that's entirely the point. Every year, 700 pilot whales are slaughtered on the Faroe Islands despite the protests of animal rights activists who have been fighting them for years. Why do they keep getting away with this? In this doc film, the filmmakers head to the islands to find out. "It is the 'Grind' season again – Faroe Islanders' ritual slaughter of pilot whales. Two proud Faroese whalers are on one side, two young and passionate Sea Shepherd activists on the other. A Taste of Whale invites you to see past preconceived positions and question what meat-eating is truly about." I can appreciate hearing the opposite perspective, but this looks like it's afraid to question the "traditions" and "rituals" which sometimes do need to change. While pilot whales are not endangered, this still does seem like a senseless thing to keep doing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vincent Kelner's doc A Taste of Whale, in high def from Apple:

The fjord’s water, surrounded by stunning green mountains, is turning blood red. It is the “Grind” season again – Faroe Islanders’ ritual slaughter of pilot whales. Two proud Faroese whalers are on one side, two young and passionate Sea Shepherd activists on the other. Vincent Kelner's documentary A Taste of Whale invites you to see past preconceived positions and question what meat-eating is truly about. A Taste of Whale is directed by Belgian filmmaker Vincent Kelner, making his first feature documentary film after directing episodes of the "World Medicine" TV doc series previously and other doc work. This is premiering at the 2022 CPH:DOX Film Festival this month. Greenwich will release Kelner's A Taste of Whale in select US theaters + on VOD starting on May 27th, 2022 coming up this spring. Anyone interested in watching?