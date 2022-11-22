Confronting Fears in a Creepy Lodge in First Trailer for 'Fear' Horror

"Believing what you fear will bring to the victim what they are afraid of." Hidden Empire has debuted an official trailer for Fear, yet another January horror film releasing at the end of the first month in the New Year. From director Deon Taylor, best known for his films The Intruder, Fatale, and Black and Blue. A year into living through a worldwide pandemic, a group of friends gather in the remote Tahoe Mountains to stay at the "Historic Strawberry Lodge". But celebration turns to terror as one by one each guest faces their own worst fear. Plenty of other films have had this "confront your fears" concept, so what's the hook in this one?? The horror movie stars Joseph Sikora, T.I., King Bach, Terrence J, Ruby Modine, Annie Ilonzeh, Iddo Goldberg, and Jessica Allain. Not a very good trailer, with erratic editing making it extra confusing to know what is real and what is their fear and what is going on. Don't think this will be a big hit in January.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Deon Taylor's Fear, direct from YouTube:

In this psychological horror movie, a group of friends gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear. Fear is directed by American producer / filmmaker Deon Taylor, director of the movies Dead Tone, The Hustle, Nite Tales: The Movie, Chain Letter, Supremacy, Meet the Blacks, Traffik, The Intruder, Black and Blue, Fatale, and Meet the Blacks 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Deon Taylor and John Ferry. It's produced by Roxanne Avent Taylor, Omar Joseph, Heather Kritzer, and Deon Taylor. A Hidden Empire Films Production in association with Bach Enterprises. Hidden Empire Films debuts Deon Taylor's Fear in theaters nationwide starting on January 27th, 2023 early in the New Year. Who's scared already?