Cooper Raiff's 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Trailer Starring Dakota Johnson

"I'm having more fun now than I did the whole night." Apple has revealed the official trailer for Cha Cha Real Smooth, the third feature from talented young filmmaker Cooper Raiff, following his breakout hit Shithouse from a few years ago. This indie dramedy premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it earned rave reviews from many critics and ended up winning the coveted Audience Award prize. A young man who works as a Bar Mitzvah party host strikes up a friendship with a mother and her autistic daughter. As he gets closer to her, he learns everything doesn't always go as hoped. Cooper Raiff writes, directs & stars with Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty. Not my favorite film from Sundance but it's really sweet and brutally honest in a very moving way. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cooper Raiff's Cha Cha Real Smooth, direct from YouTube:

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own. Cha Cha Real Smooth is both written & directed by American actor / filmmaker Cooper Raiff, making his third feature after directing Madeline & Cooper and Shithouse previously. Produced by Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, and Jessica Switch. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Apple releases Cha Cha Real Smooth in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 17th, 2022 this summer. Interested?