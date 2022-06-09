Costa Rican Mystical Awakening Drama 'Clara Sola' Official US Trailer

"Abracadabra, alakazoo… Clara transform!" Oscope Labs has revealed the full US trailer for a Costa Rican indie film titled Clara Sola, arriving in very limited US theaters this July. This iniitally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, playing to great reviews before it went on to play at tons of other film festivals. In a remote village in Costa Rica, Clara, a withdrawn 40-year-old woman, experiences a sexual and mystical awakening as she begins a journey to free herself from the repressive religious and social conventions which have dominated her life. Wendy Chinchilla Araya stars as Clara, with Flor María Vargas Chavez, Ana Julia Porras Espinoza, and Daniel Castañeda Rincón. The critics describe it as a film mixing "religion, mysticism and sexuality in a way that feels simultaneously odd, disquieting and richly rewarding." This looks seriously mesmerizing, with some gorgeous cinematography.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Nathalie Álvarez Mesén's Clara Sola, direct from YouTube:

In a remote village in Costa Rica, 40-year-old Clara (Araya) endures a repressively religious, withdrawn life under the command of her mother (Chavez). Her uncanny affinity for creatures large and small allows Clara to find solace in the natural world around her. Tension builds within the family as Clara’s younger niece (Espinoza) approaches her quinceañera, igniting a sexual and mystical awakening in Clara, and a journey to free herself from the conventions that have dominated her life. Clara Sola is both written and directed by the Costa Rican-Swedish filmmaker Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Maria Camila Arias and Nathalie Álvarez Mesén. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar last year, and it also played at the Vancouver, Reykjavik, London, and Hamptons Film Festivals. Oscilloscope Labs will debut Clara Sola in select US theaters exclusively starting July 1st, 2022. Visit their official site.