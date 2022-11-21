Crazy Featurette for 'Babylon' All About How Wild It Was Back Then

"It shows a side of Hollywood beyond what you could've imagined." Paramount has debuted a wild & crazy new featurette for Damien Chazelle's Babylon, arriving in theaters in December during the holidays. Get ready for some hedonism on an epic scale! Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. This one definitely ain't for kids, it's ALL OUT with the debauchery. The extraordinary cast features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, and Samara Weaving. This featurette focuses on the cast discussing their experiences making this and the old Hollywood story within. Will it be any good? I don't know, maybe. Does it look crazy? Absolutely. Does it look entertaining? For sure.

Here's the new "Welcome to Babylon" featurette for Damien Chazelle's Babylon, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon right here, for even more footage.

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Babylon is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man previously. It's poduced by Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe, and Olivia Hamilton. This doesn't have any film festival premieres set yet. Paramount Pictures will debut Chazelle's Babylon in select US theaters first on December 25th, 2022, for Christmas Day, then expanding to a full wide release starting on January 6th, 2023 at the beginning of the New Year. First impression? Who's in?