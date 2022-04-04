Crazy Second Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy

"Don't rub my sesame seeds off!" 20th Century Studios has revealed a second official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, opening in theaters nationwide starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that originally premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure" - yes it definitely looks that crazy! With all the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Both of the trailers for this are strange - they don't seem to show a lot of footage, holding back on the big reveals of what's going on. There's some aliens? A concert? Weird characters? And Tina gains some special powers? Very interesting…

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for 20th Century's The Bob's Burgers Movie, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie here to discover even more footage.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong. The Bob's Burgers Movie, also known as Bob's Burgers: The Movie, is co-directed by animation filmmakers Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman, creators of "Bob's Burgers" and "Central Park" previously. The screenplay is written by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, developed and created by Jim Dauterive and Loren Bouchard. 20th Century will release The Bob's Burgers Movie in theaters everywhere starting May 27th, 2022 this summer. Who's in?