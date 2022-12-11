Creepy Trailer for Super Low Budget Indie Horror Hit 'Skinamarink'

"Come upstairs…" Shudder + IFC Midnight have revealed an official trailer for a Canadian indie horror film titled Skinamarink, which is already a cult horror hit on the festival circuit. It first premiered at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival in Quebec earlier this year, and has stopped by a few other genre fests including the Ramaskrik Film Festival in Norway most recently. Made on a budget of barely $15,000, the film is poised to be a huge hit for Ball and deserves your attention when it opens in the US in early 2023. Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. Waiting with the hope that an adult will come and fix the situation, they soon realize they're being watched. The film stars Dali Rose Tetreault and Lucas Paul as the two kids, plus Jaime Hill and Ross Paul as their parents. This opens in theaters in January if anyone wants to catch it on the big screen.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kyle Edward Ball's horror film Skinamarink, from YouTube:

Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. To cope with the strange situation, the two bring pillows & blankets to the living room and settle into a quiet slumber party. They play well worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation. All the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them. However, after a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them. Skinamarink is written and directed by Canadian indie filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball, making his feature directorial debut after other shorts previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal earlier this year. Shudder will debut Skinamarink in select US theaters on January 13th, 2023 next month, then streaming on Shudder later in 2023. Who's interested?