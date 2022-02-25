Crime Thriller 'Boon' Trailer with Neal McDonough & Tommy Flanagan

"This is not going as swimmingly as we'd hoped." Cinedigm has revealed the first official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Boon, the latest feature from filmmaker Derek Presley (Ouija 3: The Charlie Charlie Challenge, Cronus, and last year's Red Stone). The widowed Catherine, is busy trying to protect herself and her son from a local criminal organization tormenting her. When former enforcer Nick Boon and Catherine's lives cross paths they find themselves leaning on each other to protect everything that they both stand for. Neal McDonough stars (and also produced the film), along with Tommy Flanagan, Christiane Seidel, Jason Scott Lee, James Madio, Demetrius Grosse, and Christina Ochoa. Well I'll be damned. This looks much better than expected, a gritty small town crime film filled with lots of untrustworthy characters.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Derek Presley's Boon, direct from Cinedigm's YouTube:

Mercenary Nick Boon (Neal McDonough) is trying to atone for his past life as an enforcer for a ruthless syndicate. Running from his past, Boon moves to a remote area in the pacific northwest where he meets a struggling widow (Christiane Seidel) and her son. When he finds them living in fear of a criminal kingpin (Tommy Flanagan), Boon realizes the only way to protect them is to do what he does best: Kill. Boon is directed by American writer / filmmaker Derek Presley, director of Ouija 3: Charlie Charlie Challenge, Cronus, and Red Stone previously; and also the co-director of The Wayside. The screenplay is written by Neal McDonough and Derek Presley. Produced by Stephen Endelman, Neal McDonough, Ruve McDonough, and Jason Starne. Cinedigm debuts Boon in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 1st, 2022 this spring.