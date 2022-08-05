Crime Thriller 'One Way' Trailer with Colson Baker & Travis Fimmel

"You need to come back - you made a big mistake." Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie crime thriller / action drama titled One Way, the latest film from Irish filmmaker Andrew Baird. The film will be out to watch on VOD at the start of September for anyone who wants to watch one of Machine Gun Kelly's other leading roles. Freddy is on the run with a bag full of cash after a desperate robbery of his crime boss. Badly wounded and betrayed by his father, Freddy gets on a dirty bus where he meets a mysterious girl and another creepy passenger. He ends up in the California desert, where he must devise a plan to escape his pursuers. Colson Baker stars (aka Machine Gun Kelly) as Freddy, joined by Kevin Bacon, Travis Fimmel, Drea de Matteo, Storm Reid, Luis Da Silva, Rhys Coiro, and Meagan Holder. Despite the solid cast, this looks especially derivative and entirely average - yet another "stole from the wrong guy" plot.

Here's the first official trailer for Andrew Baird's One Way, direct from Saban's YouTube:

No wrong turn goes unpunished in this wildly entertaining, action-packed thrill ride film starring Colson Baker, Travis Fimmel, and Kevin Bacon. After stealing from the biggest mob boss in town, Freddy (Baker) is badly wounded and on the run with a one way ticket to salvage what is left of his crime-ridden life, for one last shot at redemption with his family. One Way is directed by Irish filmmaker Andrew Baird, his second feature film after directing Zone 414 previously, as well as numerous music videos and short films previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Conway. Produced by Martin Brennan, Nathan Klingher, Tim Palmer, Jib Polhemus, Ryan Donnell Smith, and Ryan Winterstern. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films + Paramount will debut Baird's One Way in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 2nd, 2022 coming up soon. Anyone interested in watching this film or not?