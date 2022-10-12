TRAILERS

Crime Thriller 'Paradise City' Trailer with John Travolta & Bruce Willis

October 12, 2022
"Are you dangerous?" "Not to my friends." Such bland dialogue. Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for a film titled Paradise City, an action crime thriller arriving in theaters this November. A new film from the director of such classics as A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Blob, The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King - he's been laying low since that last one. Ryan Swan must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin who murdered his father. After being threatened by a ruthless power broker, it appears Ryan and his team are all out of options — until an excursion to the closely guarded island community of Paradise City unites them with an unforeseen ally. The film stars John Travolta & Bruce Willis, along with Blake Jenner, Praya Lundberg, Lorenzo Antonucci, Amber Abara, and Stephen Dorff. This looks as derivative & redundant as every other Bruce Willis film recently, no matter who is directing this time. Nothing of interest to see here, just a bunch of macho action nonsense.

Movie icons and Pulp Fiction costars Bruce Willis and John Travolta face off in this action-packed thriller. When bounty hunter Ian Swan (Willis) is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan's son, Ryan (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff), and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) set out to find his killers. After being threatened by a ruthless power broker (Travolta), it appears Ryan and his team are out of options — until an excursion to the closely guarded island community of Paradise City unites them with an unforeseen ally. Paradise City is directed by veteran American filmmaker Chuck Russell, director of the Hollywood movies A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Blob, The Mask, Eraser, Bless the Child, The Scorpion King, I Am Wrath, and Junglee previously. The screenplay is written by Corey Large, Edward Drake, and Chuck Russell. Produced by Corey Large. Saban Films will debut Paradise City in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 11th, 2022 this fall. Is anyone into this?

