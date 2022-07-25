Cyberattack Thriller 'The Undeclared War' Trailer with Simon Pegg

"What if the other side has already predicted every step you will take?" Peacock has revealed an official US trailer for a British streaming series titled The Undeclared War, originally made for Channel 4 in the UK. It already premiered there in June, but will start streaming on Peacock in the US this August. This British thriller series is about a fictional future (or perhaps it's a crystal ball?) in 2024 during the next UK elections. A leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ secretly works to ward off a foreign cyber-attack on the country's electoral system. A young student is "quickly thrust into the center of an escalating data war with Russia that has dangerous implications extending far beyond cyberspace." Sounds scary, no? Starring Hannah Khalique-Brown as Saara, along with Simon Pegg, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Edward Holcroft, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Kerry Godliman, plus Mark Rylance as John Yeabsley. This looks like an intriguing thriller, I'm curious to see where it goes with this narrative. Take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Channel 4's series The Undeclared War, direct from YouTube:

Set in a post-pandemic 2024 in the run up to a British general election, a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ secretly works to ward off a cyberattack on the country’s electoral system. Saara Parvan (Hannah Khalique-Brown) is a young student getting work experience in the malware department when a security breach leads to a high-stakes first day at the office. She’s quickly thrust into the center of an escalating data war with Russia that has dangerous implications extending far beyond cyberspace. The Undeclared War is a series created by and showrun by British filmmaker Peter Kosminsky, of the films Wuthering Heights and White Oleander previously, plus TV work on "The Promise", "Wolf Hall", and "The State" most recently. Kosminsky also directs the episodes. With writing by Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, and Amelia Spencer. Executive produced by Noëlette Buckley, Colin Callender, and Kosminsky. It already premiered in the UK on Channel 4 in June last month. Peacock will debut The Undeclared War streaming in the US on NBC's Peacock starting on August 18th, 2022 this summer. Look any good? Who wants to watch?