Daisy Edgar-Jones in 'Where The Crawdads Sing' Second Trailer

"The marsh taught me how to survive… but it couldn't teach me everything." Sony Pictures has debuted a second official trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing, arriving in theaters this July. The film is a Deep South mystery thriller based on the bestselling novel of the same name. Both this trailer and the first trailer are invigorating and promising looks at what might be one of this summer's non-action movie highlights. A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South in North Carolina becomes hunted as the main suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya Clark, Taylor John Smith as Tate, Harris Dickinson as Chase, Michael Hyatt as Mabel, Sterling Macer, Jr. "Jumpin'", and David Strathairn as Tom Milton. Produced by Reese Witherspoon, with cinematography by Polly Morgan. This looks so much better than it should! So many gorgeous shots in this trailer, along with a riveting story about this woman and all the folks that never liked her. Check it out.

Second official trailer (+ French poster) for Olivia Newman's Where The Crawdads Sing, on YouTube:

From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh. Where The Crawdads Sing is directed by American filmmaker Olivia Newman, of the film First Match previously, plus episodes of "Chicago Fire" and "FBI" and a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Lucy Alibar, adapted from Delia Owens' novel of the same name. It's produced by Aislinn Dunster, Elizabeth Gabler, Reese Witherspoon, and Erin Siminoff. Sony Pictures will debut Where The Crawdads Sing in theaters nationwide on July 15th, 2022 this summer. Want to watch?