Dance Along with Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell in 'Spirited' Full Trailer

"There is where real change begins!" Oh does it? Ha ha ha. Apple has debuted their full official trailer for Spirited, arriving later in November just before the holiday season kicks off. Spirited is a musical version of Charles Dickens' story of the miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey - from the director of Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy's Home 1 & 2, and Instant Family. This one has a twist – Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until "Present" finds himself reexamining his own past, present, future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. Ryan Reynolds stars as Scrooge, with Will Ferrell as "Present", plus Joe Tippett, Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carrero, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock, Sunita Mani, and P.J. Byrne. With songs written by the La La Land writers, and choreography by Chloe Arnold. This looks like so much fun!! I enjoy this flip on the ol' Scrooge story, though I'm curious if they'll still get him to change by the end.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from the three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds as this story's Ebeneezer Scrooge) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. Spirited is directed by American writer / filmmaker Sean Anders, director of the films Never Been Thawed, Sex Drive, That's My Boy, Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy's Home 1 & 2, and Instant Family previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land). Based on the classic Charles Dickens' novella. Apple will debut the Spirited musical comedy in select US theaters starting November 11th, 2022, then streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18th later this fall. Want to watch?