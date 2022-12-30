Dance Along with the Closing Credits Dance Scene from 'White Noise'

Let's dance!! Netflix has finally released Noah Baumbach's new film White Noise for streaming on Netflix today, after playing in select theaters for the last month. One of the best scenes in the film is actually at the end of the film - the credits play over a dance scene that takes place inside of a big American supermarket. It's a reference to all of the mindless consumerism commentary stuffed into the film, based on Don DeLillo's book of the same name. Netflix has released the scene online for everyone to enjoy, in hopes of getting more people to watch now that it's on Netflix. Wes Anderson's iconic stop-motion film Fantastic Mr. Fox also features a stellar dance scene finale in a supermarket at the end. This dance scene in White Noise is set to the song "New Body Rhumba" by LCD Soundsystem, and it includes the entire cast (Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle) from the film dancing in the aisles and buying products. Have a look and listen below, and have a dance while at it. There's no better way to ring in the New Year than with dancing.

Here's the full Credits Dance Scene clip from Noah Baumbach's White Noise, via Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch teaser trailer for Baumbach's White Noise right here, and the main official trailer here.

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with all the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. White Noise is directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, director of the films Kicking and Screaming, Mr. Jealousy, Highball, The Squid and the Whale, Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We're Young, Mistress America, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Marriage Story previously. Adapted from Don DeLillo's book. It's produced by David Heyman and Noah Baumbach. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and it also played at the New York and London Film Festivals. Netflix initially released Baumbach's White Noise first in select US theaters on November 25th, 2022, it'll be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 30th. Who's planning to watch?