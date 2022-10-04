Danielle Deadwyler on a New Poster + Second Trailer for 'Till' Movie

"That smell is my son's body, reeking of racial hatred, now I want America to bear witness." UA + Orion Pictures + MGM have debuted a second trailer for the movie known as Till, telling the story of Emmett Till's lynching and his mother's fight for justice. A sad story, but one that must be told. See the never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley's quest for justice for her son, Emmett. Till was abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi back in 1955 at the age of 14. Filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu refuses to show that brutality, instead focusing on the story of love between a mother and her son. This recently premiered at the New York Film Festival to glowing reviews. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie, Jalyn Hall as Emmett, with Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg. I haven't even seen this yet, but I can tell Deadwyler gives one of the best performances of the year. All the reviews so far confirm she's a highlight of the fall movie season. Even though this is a tragic, emotional story it looks like an empowering film anyway.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Chinonye Chukwu's Till, from MGM's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Chinonye Chukwu's Till right here, for even more footage.

Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world. Till is directed by acclaimed Nigerian-American filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu, director of the films alaskaLand and Clemency previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Michael Reilly & Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu. Produced by Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly, and Frederick Zollo. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Orion + UA will debut Chukwu's Till movie in theaters exclusively starting on October 14th, 2022 this fall. Reviews indicate this is a must watch film.