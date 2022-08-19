Dark Teaser for Jacob Anderson's 'Interview with the Vampire' Series

"If you finally submit to your nature, you will be filled with all the life you could hold." Time to descend into the dark world of vampires once again. AMC has debuted a new 60-second promo teaser for Interview With the Vampire, their fresh new take on the iconic vampire book by Anne Rice. The gothic tale, which follows the love/hate relationship between two vampires, is about Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality. Everyone remembers the iconic movie, Interview with the Vampire from 1994, because it starred Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst. This new series stars Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis, Eric Bogosian, Chris Stack, Kalyne Coleman, plus Bailey Bass as Claudia, Assad Zaman, and John DiMaggio. It's clear from this trailer that Louis is being interviewed decades later and is recounting his early days, which is right from the book but it still makes this look compelling. At least Jacob Anderson's performance seems delectable. Have a bite.

Here's the "Quiet Dark" teaser trailer for AMC's series Interview with the Vampire, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the full Comic-Con trailer for AMC's Interview With the Vampire here, to view more.

The story centers on vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who tells the story of his life to a reporter, and how he was turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt. Intro from the novel: "Here are the confessions of a vampire. Hypnotic, shocking, and chillingly sensual, this is a novel of mesmerizing beauty and astonishing force--a story of danger and flight, of love and loss, of suspense and resolution, and of the extraordinary power of the senses." AMC's Interview with a Vampire is a series created and showrun by TV filmmaker / producer Rolin Jones, writer on "Weeds", "Fright Night Lights", "Perry Mason", and also a producer on "Boardwalk Empire", "Low Winter Sun", "Life in Pieces", "The Exorcist" series previously. With additional writing by Jonathan Ceniceroz. Adapted from Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name, first published in 1976. Featuring episodes directed by Levan Akin, Keith Powell, and Alan Taylor. The series is executive produced by Rolin Jones, Mark Johnson, Anne Rice, and Christopher Rice. AMC will debut this Interview With the Vampire series streaming on AMC+ starting October 2nd, 2022 this fall. Who's into this series?