Connecting David Lynch + 'Wizard of Oz' - Trailer for 'Lynch/Oz' Doc

"He lives in a different reality than you or I do…" Dogwoof has revealed an official trailer for the cinema documentary Lynch/Oz, which is being released in the US by Janus Films sometime soon. This has been playing at festivals throughout the year, including at Tribeca, Deauville, London, and the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Is there any connection between The Wizard of Oz and weirdo filmmaker David Lynch? More than you think. Lynch/Oz explores one of the most fascinating puzzles in the history of motion pictures: the enduring symbiosis between America’s primordial fairytale, The Wizard of Oz, and David Lynch’s singular brand of popular surrealism. The film features six segments in which critics and filmmakers spend about 20 minutes each discussing how the classic 1939 musical connects with Lynch's work. Each one has a unique idea as to how everything ties in, and each is more compelling than the last. After this doc, I'd love to see other directors analyzed in this "what did this film mean to them" way. Wish there was footage in the trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandre O. Philippe's doc Lynch/Oz, direct from YouTube:

In his latest feature, Swiss documentary filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe invited six American critics and filmmakers to explore and present their unique perspective on how Victor Fleming's The Wizard of Oz has influenced the cinema of David Lynch. Contributors are Amy Nicholson, Rodney Ascher, John Waters, Karyn Kusama, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, and David Lowery. The result is a diverse, amusing, and revelatory exploration of David Lynch’s extraordinary body of work through the lens of his greatest influence. Lynch/Oz is directed by the acclaimed Swiss filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe, director of the cinema doc films The People vs. George Lucas, The Life & Times of Paul the Psychic Octopus, Doc of the Dead, 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene, Memory: Origins of Alien, and Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist previously. It's produced by Kerry Deignan Roy; co-produced and edited by David Lawrence; co-produced and with cinematography by Robert Muratore. Janus Films will debut Lynch/Oz later this year. It will be in UK cinemas + on VOD starting on December 2nd, 2022 this fall. Anyone curious about this?