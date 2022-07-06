Bale, Robbie, Malek & Myers in David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam' Trailer

"We formed a pact, and we swore to protect each other." 20th Century Studios has revealed the first official trailer for Amsterdam, the new film from Oscar-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell, his latest since Joy in 2015. Amsterdam is now set to open in November, perhaps another major player in awards season. Three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney—become the prime suspects in a murder in the 1930s. The tagline is "a lot of this actually happened" — it's a sort of true story. Amsterdam boasts a massive, amazing ensemble cast (each listed on the poster): Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, and finally Taylor Swift. Okay this looks damn good, I have to say. So many kooky characters and crazy things going on! What happened to this dead guy, what's the big twist, is it a heist or something else? I'm in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David O. Russell's Amsterdam, from 20th Century's YouTube:

"A lot of this actually happened." Set in the 1930s, this film follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and soon uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Amsterdam is both written and directed by American filmmaker David O. Russell, director of the films Spanking the Monkey, Flirting with Disaster, Three Kings, I Heart Huckabees, The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy previously. Produced by Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, Arnon Milchan, and David O. Russell. Filmed in and around Los Angeles and Southern California in early 2021 during the pandemic. No film festival premieres have been confirmed yet. 20th Century Studios will release David O. Russell's Amsterdam in select US theaters starting on November 4th, 2022 this fall. Look good?