Dazzling Lo-Fi Indie Film 'Strawberry Mansion' Coming to UK Soon

"Well, why are they trying to kill me?" "Because of what you know." Bulldog Film in the UK has reposted the official trailer for the indie film Strawberry Mansion, from filmmakers Kentucker Audley & Albert Birney. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and was one of my favorite films of the fest that year. This one already opened in February in the US, but since no one saw it back then and no one even mentioned it, I'm posting this trailer anyway because I want to bring more attention to it again. In a future where the government records dreams and taxes them, a dream auditor gets caught up in the dreams of an ageing eccentric… Starring Kentucker Audley and Penny Fuller, along with an kooky cast of characters including Grace Glowicki, Reed Birney, and Linas Phillips. The film is similar to The Science of Sleep (one of my personal all-timers) - featuring strange creations galore, dreamy visuals, weird FX, all with an anti-capitalist edge. It played right to me in every way and I fell for it. Catch this on VOD whenever you can.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ artwork) for Audley & Birney's Strawberry Mansion, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original US trailer for Strawberry Mansion right here, to view even more footage.



Artwork created by Allen Gladfelter

In a dystopian future where dreams can be taxed, and invaded by advertisers, government agent James Preble travels to the eccentric home of aging artist Arabella Isadora to audit her dreams, and finds himself falling in love as he explores her subconscious, stored on a vast library of VHS tapes. Strawberry Mansion is both co-written and co-directed by indie actors / filmmakers Kentucker Audley (director of the films Team Picture, Holy Land, Open Five, Open Five 2 previously) & Albert Birney (director of the films The Beast Pageant and Tux and Fanny previously), both of whom directed the film Sylvio previously. Produced by Emma Hannaway, Matisse Rifai, Taylor Shung, and Sarah Winshall. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (one of my faves). Music Box Films already released Strawberry Mansion in the US in February 2022 earlier this year - it's out on digital now. Bulldog Distribution will soon release the film in select UK cinemas + on VOD starting September 16th, 2022. It's worth a watch.