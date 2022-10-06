Dazzling Trailer for Stop-Motion Anime Series 'Oni: Thunder God's Tale'

"Every Kami, young and old, must work together to defend our mountain." Netflix has debuted a main official trailer for an anime series titled Oni: Thunder God's Tale, arriving for streaming later in October. This stop-motion series is a whimsical and imaginative journey through the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology. One of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the mysterious "Oni"? Of course she does! The massive voice cast includes Momona Tamada, Archie Yates, Craig Robinson, Tantoo Cardinal, Brittany Ishibashi, Omar Miller, Seth Carr, Anna Akana, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Miyuki Sawashiro, Yuki Matsuzaki, plus Robert Kondo & George Takei. This looks so magical and inspiring and amusing. Such cuddly, cute characters!! I hope the adventure to save their mountain is as exciting as everything else so far.

Here's the main official trailer for Dice Tsutsumi's Oni: Thunder God's Tale, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Tsutsumi's Oni: Thunder God's Tale here, for more footage.

In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods? Oni: Thunder God's Tale is a Netflix anime series directed by Japanese filmmaker Daisuke 'Dice' Tsutsumi, making his first major project after a number of short films previously and other animation work (including gigs with Blue Sky Studios). With writing by Mari Okada. It's produced by Megan Bartel and Sara K. Sampson, executive produced by Robert Kondo, Kane Lee, and Zen Miyake. Netflix will release the Oni: Thunder God's Tale anime series streaming on Netflix starting October 21st, 2022 coming soon this fall. Anyone planning to watch this?