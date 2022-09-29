Demon in a Cabin Horror 'The Accursed' Trailer Starring Mena Suvari

"The Devil himself never takes possession, he sends one of his agents." Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Accursed, made by filmmaker Kevin Lewis (of Nicolas Cage's Willy's Wonderland most recently). Not to be confused with the other horror film also known as The Accursed released last year - this one is about a demon taking over an old woman in a cabin. Elly is asked by a family friend to look after an elderly woman who is living in a remote cabin for a few days. She agrees, but soon discovers there is a demon hiding in the woman just waiting to break free. Uh oh. The horror film stars Mena Suvari, Sarah Grey, Sarah Dumont, Meg Foster, and Alexis Knapp. This looks like it does get super horrifying at the end when the demon wants out and is tired of waiting. The final shot in this is freaky.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Lewis' The Accursed, from Screen Media's YouTube:

Elly (Sarah Grey) is asked by a family friend (Mena Suvari) to spend a few days looking after an elderly woman (Meg Foster) living in a remote cabin. She readily agrees thinking a short trip to the woods will be a nice escape. The cabin turns out to be anything but relaxing as Elly begins hallucinating in ways that blur reality with her dreams. As the visions take over, Elly realizes that she was lured there by a demonic presence hiding inside of the woman just waiting to break free. The Accursed is directed by American writer / filmmaker Kevin Lewis, director of the films The Method, Andrew Jackson White Elk, Downward Angel, Malibu Spring Break, Dark Heart, The Drop, The Third Nail, and Willy's Wonderland previously. The screenplay is written by Rob Kennedy. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media will debut The Accursed in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 14th, 2022.