Demonic Possession + Haunted House Horror 'The Occupant' Trailer

"This house isn't really haunted…" "Some might debate that." Devilworks has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller called The Occupant, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Samuel Krebs. This originally went under the title The Whooper Returns, which sounds much more interesting, but I can see how that might confuse some people (who or what is the Whooper?). Following the death of their mother, four estranged siblings find themselves fighting for their inheritance and for their lives when an eccentric stranger arrives, claiming their famous haunted childhood home was left to her. They all start experiencing strange, inexplicable manifestations, which has malevolent effects on everyone in the house. Starring Rik Billock, David Flick, Dylan Grunn, Nathan Hollabaugh, Caroline Nicolian, and Megan Bolton. Looks like fairly generic, derivative supernatural horror, even with Christmas lights like "Stranger Things".

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Samuel Krebs' The Occupant, direct from YouTube:

After inheriting their family home, four estranged siblings soon find themselves in the grip of demonic possession. When an eccentric stranger arrives, claiming the house was left to her, they start experiencing strange, inexplicable manifestations, which has malevolent effects on everyone staying in the house. The Occupant, formerly known as The Whooper Returns, is both written and directed by the American indie filmmaker Samuel Krebs, making his feature directorial debut after working on various production jobs previously. It's produced by Heidi Scheuermann, Michael X. Schmitt, as well as Samuel Krebs. This initially premiered at 2021 Panic Fest and the Big Apple Film Festival last year. Devilworks will debut Krebs' The Occupant direct-to-VOD / digital starting on March 29th, 2022 this spring. Look any scary or not at all?