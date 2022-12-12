Denise Richards in Junk Film 'Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace' Teaser

"He has chosen you, Gabriel… Prepare for battle." Prepare to skip this film. Uncork'd Entertainment has revealed an early teaser trailer for the film fantasy horror action film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, from filmmaker Ali Zamani. This is set to arrive in the summer of 2023, with this early tease to kick off the hype before the eventual release. When an Iraq War veteran named Gabriel receives a calling from a higher power, he embarks on a mission to stop a fallen angel from raising an army of the dead to take over the world. "With state-of-the-art effects, superb choreography, and a wonderful cast, there's no denying Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace will be one of Uncork'd's big ticket releases next summer." Denise Richards co-stars with Josh Burdett playing Gabriel, plus Arifin Putra, Lee Kholafai, Korrina Rico, & Michael Teh. This looks like an Asylum movie, with cheap VFX, a bland story, and forgettable characters. Have fun.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Ali Zamani's Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, from YouTube:

In the film, Iraq War veteran Gabriel (Josh Burdett) summons his demon slayer troupe, dubbed "Warriors of Peace" to fight a destructive army of the dead. Denise Richards’ character supplies the team with the weapons they'll need – "Q" style. Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace is directed by American filmmaker Ali Zamani, aka just "Az", of the films Maul Dogs, EuroClub, Opus of an Angel, Angels Fallen, Incision, and C.I.Ape previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Kato, from a story by Ali Zamani. Produced by Djonny Chen, Lee Kholafai, Jeff Miller, Natia Nikoleishvili, and Zeus Zamani. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet, as far as we know. Uncork'd Ent. will debut Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace in select US theaters + on VOD starting during summer 2023. Stay tuned for any updates. First impression? Anyone?