Devanny Pinn Tries Not to Die in Chilly Survival Thriller 'Frost' Trailer

"We've got a storm coming in!" Don't forget your jacket!! Cleopatra Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie B-movie survival thriller titled Frost, from low budget genre filmmaker Brandon Slagle. It will be debuting direct-to-VOD to watch this October. A young woman and her estranged father fight to survive after being stranded on a remote mountainside during an intense winter storm. A car crash leaves her stranded in a freezing cold car without any help coming soon. Starring Vernon Wells and Devanny Pinn. Also co-starring a wolf named "Shadow" as the wolf in the movie. Not surprisingly at all, this looks awful. The trailer also absurdly reveals one of the big twists, which makes it even more ridiculous. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brandon Slagle's Frost, direct from YouTube:

A young woman and her estranged father fight to survive after being stranded on a remote mountainside during a winter storm. Frost is directed by the American B-movie director / actor / musician Brandon Slagle, director of many other genre films including The Dark Avengers, Subject 87, Area 51 Confidential, The Black Dahlia Haunting, Dead Sea, House of Manson, Escape from Ensenada, Crossbreed, The Dawn, and Attack of the Unknown previously. The screenplay is adapted by Robert Thompson, based on a story by James Cullen Bressack. Produced by Devanny Pinn. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Slagle's Frost will debut direct-to-VOD / Blu-ray starting on October 11th, 2022 this fall.