Diane Keaton in Coming-of-Old-Age Comedy 'Mack & Rita' Trailer

"You didn't want to be old, what you wanted is to be YOU." Gravitas Premiere has unveiled a trailer for an indie comedy titled Mack & Rita, the latest from filmmaker Katie Aselton after her films The Freebie and Black Rock. This is being given a full on wide release in August, most likely because it has Diane Keaton in it and she can usually bring in audiences. A 30-year-old writer, played by Elizabeth Lail, spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self - as played by Diane Keaton. "Freed from the constraints of other people's expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation" and sparking a tentative romance. The film's ensemble cast includes Taylour Paige, Loretta Devine, Simon Rex, Dustin Milligan, Amy Hill, Lois Smith, Wendie Malick, Patti Harrison, Martin Short, Addie Weyrich, Aimee Carrero, and Nicole Byer. This is a fun coming-of-old-age concept and getting Keaton is perfect. Much like Big but going older! Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Katie Aselton's Mack & Rita, direct from YouTube:

When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody writer Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), her inner 70-year-old is released — literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self 40-years-older self: "Aunt Rita" (Diane Keaton). Freed from the constraints of other people's expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparking a tentative romance with Mack's adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan). A sparkling new comedy with a magical twist, Mack & Rita celebrates being true to yourself at any age. Mack & Rita is directed by the American actress / filmmaker Katie Aselton, director of the films The Freebie and Black Rock previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter. It's produced by Alex Saks, Diane Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, Jina Panebianco, Dori A. Rath. Gravitas opens Mack & Rita in theaters nationwide starting August 12th, 2022.