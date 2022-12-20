Diane Keaton & Richard Gere in Romantic Comedy 'Maybe I Do' Trailer

"Why don't you want to meet these people?" "What could we possibly have in common?!" Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an ensemble romantic comedy film titled Maybe I Do, marking the feature directorial debut of a TV series creator making his first ever film. Further proof that everything has flipped in Hollywood - film directors are making TV series, and TV people are making films now. Michelle and Allen are now in a relationship. They decide to invite their parents to finally meet about marriage. Turns out, the parents already know one another well, quite well actually, which leads to some differing opinions about marriage. The ensemble includes Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy. That's quite a cast, but aside from them, does this look any good? This pretty much just looks like a bad sitcom turned into a 95 minute film. Perhaps your parents will enjoy?

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Jacobs's Maybe I Do, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

With a star-studded ensemble, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, a dinner is set and the games begin. To everyone’s surprise, the parents already know each other well - all too well - leading to distinct, defining, and hilarious opinions about the value of marriage. Maybe I Do is both written and directed by American writer / producer / filmmaker Michael Jacobs, making his feature directorial debut after creating many TV shows before including "Charles in Charge", "My Two Dads", "The Sinbad Show", "Dinosaurs", "Maybe This Time", "Boy Meets World", "Girl Meets World". Produced by Scott Mednick, Vincent Garcia Newman, Michael Jacobs. Vertical debuts Maybe I Do in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 27th, 2023.