Dianna Agron & Simon Helberg in Drama 'As They Made Us' Trailer

"I wanted to talk to you about Dad…" Quiver Dist. has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled As They Made Us, from actress Mayim Bialik making her feature directorial debut. The drama is about a dysfunctional family, starring Dianna Agron as a divorced mother of two, who is struggling to balance the dynamic forces within her dysfunctional family as she attempts to cultivate her new love. She tries to make peace with her family while on the path to a second chance at love. The ensemble cast also includes Simon Helberg, Candice Bergen, Dustin Hoffman, Justin Chu Cary, Charlie Weber, and Julian Gant. This looks like a really heavy, emotional drama that is kept afloat by love and wholesomeness. It all seems much more tender and heartfelt than I was expecting. This might be worth a watch when it opens in April.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mayim Bialik's As They Made Us, direct from YouTube:

As They Made Us follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, struggling to balance the unstable forces within her dysfunctional family. Her father Eugene (Hoffman) has a degenerative condition that he and his wife Barbara (Bergen) refuse to accept, and her brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for years. A self-appointed fixer, the film follows Abigail as she attempts to mend her complicated family's dynamic before it’s too late. As They Made Us, formerly known as As Sick as They Made Us, is directed by American actress turned filmmaker Mayim Bialik, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film, plus lots of acting in films and TV. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, Ash Christian, Anne Clements, Michael Day, Jordan Yale Levine, Mark Maxey. Quiver Distribution will release Bialik's As They Made Us in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 8th, 2022 this spring. Intersted?