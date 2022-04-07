Digital Detox Family Comedy 'Unplugging' Trailer with Eva Longoria

"How are you not freaked out by any of this?" Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for Unplugging, a fun comedy marking the directorial debut of film editor Debra Neil-Fisher. Another city-people-go-to-a-rural-area-and-try-to-survive movies they stopped making (apparently not?). To revive their marriage and reconnect, a couple (played by Eva Longoria & Matt Walsh) takes a self-prescribed digital detox weekend to a remote town. What starts as a perfect weekend getaway without technology quickly spirals out of control, forcing them to discover the only way home is to rely on each other. This was shot last year during the pandemic. "It was a weird time when we shot this, but it was beautiful in Oklahoma… It was a small crew. It was really me [Eva] and Matt, most of the movie, and Lea, who pops in and is hilarious and funny… We are like Frick and Frack. We really fed off each other's energy and we had a really good time." The small cast also includes Nicole Byer, Al Madrigal, Lea Thompson, and Keith David. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Debra Neil-Fisher's Unplugging, direct from YouTube:

Think a rustic getaway with no cell service, Internet or social media is a romantic way to repair your marriage and sex life? Think again. Meet Dan and Jeanine Dewerson. The only spark in their bedroom is from the wall socket. Their daughter's best friend is her own iPad. Dan's not going to take it anymore and plans a quiet, relaxing "digital detox" weekend in a remote mountain town. No kids, no phones, no social media, only clean fresh air and lots of romance. But what starts as the perfect weekend quickly becomes disastrous with unearthly encounters, strong edibles, cranky locals, and a pesky one-eyed dog. Without GPS to guide them or social media to stave off their boredom, Dan and Jeanine are forced to reconnect with each other. Can a "digital detox" really save their marriage and their sanity? Unplugging is directed by the veteran film editor Debra Neil-Fisher, making her feature directorial debut after editing many other Hollywood movies, including The Brothers Grimsby, Fifty Shades Freed, A Dog's Way Home, Sonic the Hedgehog, Coming 2 America recently. The screenplay is written by Brad Morris and co-star Matt Walsh. Vertical opens Unplugging in select theaters on April 22nd, 2022, then VOD starting April 29th.