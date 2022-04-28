Dinos of All Sizes in Thrilling Final Trailer for 'Jurassic World Dominion'

"If our world's gonna survive,w hat matters is what we do now." Yes yes yes! Universal has debuted a third official trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, landing in theaters worldwide this June. And it's the best trailer yet! Some intense teases in here. Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings will remain apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. This grand finale Jurassic Park sequel stars Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, DeWanda Wise, Isabella Sermon, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and BD Wong. Plus the original JP cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. If you weren't sold on this movie yet from the other trailers, this one should definitely get you. All the finished VFX shots in here finally give us a look at how thrilling and monstrous this movie will be, with dinosaurs roaming everywhere and threatening humanity's very existence. I can't wait to watch.

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is set against a global backdrop of diverse locations, with a sprawling story grounded in believable science and populated by distinctive dinosaurs, heroic humans, and cunning villains at both ends of the evolutionary spectrum. Jurassic World: Dominion is directed by American filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, director of the movies Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World, and The Book of Henry previously. The screenplay is by Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, from a story by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow. A continuation of the Jurassic Park series, which has evolved into the Jurassic World series. Based on characters created by Michael Crichton. It's produced by Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall. Universal will release Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters worldwide on June 10th, 2022 this summer. Who's going on opening day?