Disappearance Thriller 'Last Seen Alive' Trailer Starring Gerard Butler

"I'm a simple guy. I don't have any special skills… No secret service. No special forces. But when someone harms my wife… there will be hell to pay." Voltage Pictures has revealed an official trailer for Last Seen Alive, an intriguing new disappearance thriller starring & produced by Gerard Butler. It used to have the title Chase, and should be out this summer. After Will Spann’s wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, his desperate search to find her leads him down a dark path—one that forces him to run from authorities and take the law into his own hands. He descends into into the town's criminal underbelly in a race against time to find her. Butler stars with Jaimie Alexander, Dani Deetté, Aleks Alifirenko Jr, Robert Walker Branchaud, Jordan Salloum, and David Kallaway. That "no secret service" line is a fun nod to Butler's other movies. And the rest of this actually looks solid - Butler with a grizzled, almost deranged performance.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Goodman's Last Seen Alive, direct from YouTube:

The thriller centers on Will Spann (Butler), who is driving his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa (Alexander) to her parents' home when she mysteriously disappears without a trace during a stop at a gas station. A frantic Will engages the local police and Lisa's parents in a desperate attempt to find her, but as time passes and suspicion begins to fall on him, he must take matters into his own hands, delving into the town's criminal underbelly while running from the authorities in a race against time to find Lisa. Last Seen Alive, formerly known as Chase, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Brian Goodman, director of the films What Doesn't Kill You and Black Butterfly previously. The screenplay is written by Marc Frydman. Produced by Gerard Butler, Marc Frydman, Brian Pitt, and Alan Siegel. Voltage Pictures will debut Goodman's Last Seen Alive in select US theaters + on VOD to watch later this summer. Stay tuned for updates. How does it look?