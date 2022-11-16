Discover a 'World of Dreams' in Final Trailer for 'Slumberland' Movie

"Never forget… You can do anything." Apparently everything except render good-looking CGI! Netflix has revealed a second official trailer for the dreamy adventure movie Slumberland, the new Francis Lawrence-directed creation streaming on Netflix this week. I guess no one is planning to watch this one, hence another trailer so last minute? They seem worried. We've posted two other trailers before this one and none of them are that exciting, unfortunately. A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again. Lawrence is a visual filmmaker who knows how to make magical worlds feel grounded, though most of this looks like CGI and it's hard to shake that feeling. Jason Momoa stars as Flip, with Marlow Barkley as Nemo, and a cast including Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly González. As much as I hope it might be somewhat enjoyable, these trailers really don't help. They rely so much on this mediocre footage I'm not even interested anymore.

Here's the second official trailer for Francis Lawrence's Slumberland, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Slumberland takes audiences to a magical place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, the young Nemo's idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges, lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again. Slumberland is directed by filmmaker Francis Lawrence, director of Constantine, I Am Legend, Water for Elephants, Red Sparrow, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire + Mockingjay 1 & 2, and Red Sparrow previously. The screenplay is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman. Netflix will debut Slumberland streaming on Netflix starting November 18th, 2022 soon this fall. Who's down?