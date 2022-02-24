Discovery+'s 'Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness' Doc Series Trailer

"The legacy really speaks for itself." Discovery has revealed the first offiical trailer for a documentary series about athletes titled Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness. It seems a bit strange that they'd decide to make an entire series about nepotism, but these three kids literally are "living in the shadow of greatness" no matter how you frame it. The six-part series from 11-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock follows the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own mark on the world. It focuses on Zaire Wade, Evan Holyfield, and Vashti Cunningham. This is a rather lackluster trailer so far, not that these people aren't working hard, but it just seems so obvious. Of course parents want their kids to be the best, especially children of famous athletes. Plus we've already seen so many stories before about parents pushing too much.

A six-part docu-series from 11-time Emmy Award winning director Jonathan Hock, following the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own mark on the world. Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness is a mini-series featuring episodes directed by Emmy-winner Jonathan Hock (a director on "30 for 30", "Benedict Men", plus tons of doc films including Through the Fire, The Lost Son of Havana, Off the Rez, Fastball, World Beaters, 14 Back, The Dominican Dream, The Class That Saved Coach K). Produced by NEO Studios, 59th & Prairie Entertainment. Executive Produced by Mike Basone, Dwyane Wade, Mark Ciardi, Jonathan Hock, and Melanie Capacia Johnson. Discovery will first debut Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness streaming on discovery+ starting on March 8th, 2022 coming soon, with new episodes launching every week into April.