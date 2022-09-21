Time for an Adventure - Disney Animation's 'Strange World' Trailer

"We are clearly in uncharted territory." Disney has unveiled a full-length official trailer for their next big animated adventure called Strange World, from Disney Animation Studios and director Don Hall (Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon). The legendary Clades are a family of explorers - featuring Jake Gyllenhaal as the voice of Searcher Clade. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted, treacherous land where many fantastical & unique creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. The rest of the voice cast features Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, and Lucy Liu. This looks amazing!! I already adore all the weird characters and creatures, and the story about three generations coming together again. I'm SO in for this. Got a good feeling it's going to be something special.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Don Hall's Strange World, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Don Hall's Strange World here, to view the first look again.

Travel past space and time to a place of infinite mystery… Jake Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Strange World is directed by American animation writer / filmmaker Don Hall, director of the Disney movies Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon previously. The screenplay is written by Qui Nguyen, who also co-directs with Hall. Produced by Roy Conli, made at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Disney will debut Strange World in theaters nationwide starting on November 23rd, 2022 later this year. Look any good?