Disney Doc Series 'Sketchbook' Trailer Profiling Talented Animators

"Doesn't have to be perfect the first time." Disney has revealed a trailer for a doc-series called Sketchbook, which will be streaming on Disney+ in late April this spring. This fun documentary series takes us onto the desks and into the lives of talented artists and animators. Each episode focuses on a single artist teaching us how to draw a single iconic character from a Walt Disney Animation Studios movie. This is one of many Disney+ series that focuses on the making of side of things and the behind-the-scenes at the Mouse House. "The magic is drawn one line at a time." It's described as "an intimate instructional documentary series" with each episode focusing on one artist illustrating a character that either they helped create or inspired them to want to be an artist at Disney. I have always enjoyed hearing stories from animators and artists about their work and their interest in animation, so I can't help but say I am interested in watching this, too. This is pure marketing but it looks like a wholesome, uplifting doc on passionate artists who love their job.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Disney's doc series Sketchbook, direct from YouTube:

Disney's new six-part original Series Sketchbook will give "an insider's look into the animation process" as studio artists teach viewers how to draw Disney characters like Kuzco (Emperor's New Groove), Olaf (Frozen), Genie (Aladdin), Captain Hook (Peter Pan), Mirabel (Encanto), and Simba (The Lion King). "This series is an unprecedented look at what it takes to bring these beloved characters to life," said Jason Sterman, director and executive producer, Supper Club. "We are honored to feature this incredible group of artists who trusted us not only with presenting their skillset, but with sharing their personal, and often emotional, stories with the world. We’re looking forward to audiences becoming inspired to hopefully pick up a pencil and put it to paper themselves." Sketchbook is a series with episodes directed by filmmakers Leanne Dare (director of A Spark Story / art director) and Andrew McAllister (editor on "Marvel 616", "Last Call with Carson Daly", A Spark Story) and Jason Sterman (director of A Spark Story / producer). It's produced by Supper Club (Netflix's Chef's Table, Ava's 13th) in partnership with Walt Disney Animation Studios. Sketchbook will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting on April 27th, 2022 this spring.