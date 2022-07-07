Disney Documentary About FX Company ILM - 'Light & Magic' Trailer

"George wanted a bunch of guys who didn't know what was impossible." Disney has revealed a trailer for Light & Magic, a documentary series about the magic of movies, taking us into the world of VFX studio Industrial Light & Magic – known as just ILM. Showcasing the people of Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects division of Lucasfilm, this series takes us back in time as they create the effects for some of the biggest and most successful films of the last 45 years. Everyone who has ever made a movie knows about ILM, they're the iconic studio that first launched back during the Star Wars days when George Lucas needed a big crew to help create the effects for the original trilogy. They have gone on to still lead the way as the best VFX house in Hollywood history, only rivaled by Weta. This series will feature six episodes, with music by James Newton Howard, arriving on Disney+ for streaming at the end of July. I have been a fan of ILM for as long as I can remember - they're the best of the best. Very excited to watch this for an inside look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lawrence Kasdan 's doc Light & Magic, direct from YouTube:

Light & Magic is an immersive series that chronicles the untold history of world-renowned Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtain of ILM to learn about the pioneers of modern filmmaking as they bring Disney Legend George Lucas’ vision to life. These filmmakers then went on to inspire the entire industry of visual effects. Light & Magic is a doc series directed by legendary filmmaker / screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, a writer on The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Return of the Jedi, and Silverado; director of the films Body Heat, The Big Chill, Wyatt Earp, Mumford, and Dreamcatcher previously. This is his first documentary. Executive produced by Marc Gilbar, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Lawrence Kasdan, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and Justin Wilkes. Disney will release the Light & Magic doc series streaming on Disney+ starting July 27th, 2022 this summer. Who's going to watch this?