Disney+ Series 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Introduction Teaser

"We find the 3 boxes, we find the treasure." This may not be the sequel we've been waiting for… but it might still be an entertaining series. Disney recently revealed they're now in production on a new streaming series titled National Treasure: Edge of History - a continuation of the beloved National Treasure set of movies from 2004 & 2007. I'm big fans of both - which featured Nicolas Cage as treasure hunter Benjamin Gates. Unfortunately they didn't get Cage back for this, which instantly dulls most of my excitement. This new series instead is told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and find lost treasure. Lisette Olivera stars as Jess, with a main cast including Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, plus Justin Bartha & Harvey Keitel from the films. And Catherine Zeta-Jones as the villain Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert. This tease is more of an announcement / reveal - but the featurette has way more footage.

First teaser trailer for Disney+'s series National Treasure: Edge of History, direct from YouTube:

Disney+'s Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera as Jess, a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The new series is described as an “expansion" of the original movie franchise. National Treasure: Edge of History is a series written by Cormac & Marianne Wibberley (both writers on the original two National Treasure films, plus The 6th Day, I Spy Bad Boys II, The Shaggy Dog, G-Force) along with Rick Muirragui. With episodes directed by filmmaker Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, Queen of Katwe, "A Suitable Boy"). It's executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Rick Muirragui, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Mira Nair, as well as original director Jon Turteltaub. Edge of History will include 10 episodes in its first season and will come from some of the same creative team behind the first two movies. Disney will release the new National Treasure series streaming on Disney+ sometime in 2023 - filming is just underway now. First impression? Who's into this?