Disney+'s Immersive, Hybrid Competition Series 'The Quest' Trailer

"There is a bigger goal at the end than just winning." Disney has revealed an offiical trailer for their new series The Quest arriving in May. We usually don't care for reality series, but this seems like a fun magical kingdom creation. This 2022 series is a Disney+ reboot of the same series from 2014 that only aired for one season. An "immersive competition series" that drops 8 young people into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. The "NPC" cast includes Mel Mehrabian as Sorceress Tavora, Elliott Ross, Emily Gateley, Harry Aspinwall, Kerwin Thompson, Braeden De La Garza, Racquel Jean-Louis, and Jarod Lindsey. The producers claim "we're doing something magical that has never been done at this level. We’re taking real people and putting them in a fully realized fantasy story, conceived and built by incredible artisans in every department… It's a real-life hero's journey for these eight normal teenagers, who transform before your very eyes. It's an exciting new form of storytelling." I don't know, I think we've seen this exact kind of storytelling before. It does look cool.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s new series The Quest, direct from YouTube:

"The Quest is a truly unique unscripted show as it takes contestants into a fully immersive world of magic and fantasy." An immersive, hybrid competition reality series that drops 8 real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life, complete with a castle, royals, ethereal fates, all forms of mystical creatures, and a sorceress intent on destruction and power. The Quest is a reality series reboot. Directors for episodes have not been announced yet. Executive produced by David Collins, Elise Doganieri, Rob Eric, Jane Fleming, Mark Ordesky, Bertram van Munster, and Michael Williams. An update of the original ABC show from 2014. Disney will debut The Quest series streaming on Disney+ starting May 11th, 2022 coming up soon. Who's interested in this one?