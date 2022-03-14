Doc Film 'The Revolution Generation' Trailer About Modern Activists

"We are in a 'do or die' situation… What are we going to do?" Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for The Revolution Generation, a documentary film from activist filmmakers Joshua Tickell & Rebecca Harrell Tickell. This premiered at a few festivals last year and is arriving to watch on digital this spring. "A fascinating mosaic of the change-makers that belong to this questioned generation." It's an exploration of the world-changing activism and potential of the largest youth generation in history - fighting for change in the last few years. The film shows examples of young leaders working to revolutionize systems that have failed their generation. It paints a powerful & hopeful picture of how today’s youth can solve global political and environmental crises. This sounds like an inspiring, rousing look at what's happening with activism, I just hope it shows how much resistance they're encountering. It's harder than ever to fight against so much stubbornness and misinformation! Fight on! Keep on speaking out and the world will get better again soon.

Here's the official trailer for the doc The Revolution Generation, direct from YouTube:

The Revolution Generation is an exploration of the world-changing activism and potential of the largest youth generation in history. The film shows examples of young leaders working to revolutionize systems that have failed their generation. It paints a powerful and hopeful picture of how today’s youth can solve global political and environmental crises. The Revolution Generation is directed by married American doc filmmakers Joshua Tickell & Rebecca Harrell Tickell, both directors of the docs Freedom, The Big Fix, Pump, Good Fortune, The Earthing Movie, and Kiss the Ground previously. This initially premiered at DOC LA and Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut The Revolution Generation doc in select theaters + on VOD starting April 22nd, 2022 this spring. For more info, visit the film's official site.