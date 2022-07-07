Doc Series 'The Last Movie Stars' Trailer About Newman & Woodward

"Only the two people who are involved know what binds that relationship together." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a Hollywood doc series titled The Last Movie Stars. This first premiered at the SXSW & Cannes Film Festivals this year. You know them, you love them, now learn the real story about them! The "epic 6-part documentary" from CNN Films & HBO Max is about Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward's iconic careers and decades-long partnership. Through long lost transcrips of interviews with Paul, Joanne and those close to them, brought to life by the voices of contemporary actors, we're given an intimate front row seat to the lives and careers of the couple that would go on to forge an unmatched cultural legacy. The doc series is executive produced by Scorsese, directed by none other than Ethan Hawke, also a movie star, with George Clooney as the voice of Paul and Laura Linney as the voice of Joanne. So many great actors in this! It's a pandemic project, but still looks like a mesmerizing, fascinating journey into these actors' lives.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's series The Last Movie Stars, from YouTube:

The Last Movie Stars is an epic 6-part documentary from CNN Films and HBO Max that chronicles Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's iconic careers and decades-long partnership. Director Ethan Hawke brings life and color to this definitive history of their dedication to their art, philanthropy and each other. Through long lost transcriptions of interviews with Paul, Joanne and those close to them, brought to life by the voices of contemporary actors, we’re given an intimate front row seat to the lives and careers of the couple that would go on to forge an unmatched cultural legacy. The Last Movie Stars is a series directed by actor / filmmaker Ethan Hawke, who has also directed the doc Seymour: An Introduction, plus the films Chelsea Walls, The Hottest State, and Blaze previously. Produced by Adam Gibbs, Ryan Hawke, Lisa Long Adler, Emily Wachtel. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton. HBO debuts The Last Movie Stars series streaming on HBO Max starting July 21st, 2022 this summer. Looking good?