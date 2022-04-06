'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' - 60-Sec Dream Trailer

"This path exacts a heavy toll." Get ready to dream, dream, dream. Marvel Studios has debuted a new 60-second promo trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to build up even more hype with only one month left before the superhero sequel opens in theaters worldwide. This "Dream" trailer reuses much of the footage from the full-length official trailer in February, with a few new shots including Sinister Strange with a third eye, and a quick look at Chthon (supposedly?) standing behind Wong. After Strange opened the Multiverse for Peter Parker in No Way Home, causing the calamity that appears in that movie, things have been knocked out of balance and now they don't know what's next. "The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." It's just about time for Sam Raimi to teach us about how perilous and enchanting the Multiverse is. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, along with Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Xochitl Gomez. This still looks like it's going to be a blast! I'll be at the cinema on opening day. Dream on.

Here's the "Dream" trailer for Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or the full-length trailer.

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the first season of "Loki", Dr. Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil. Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by the beloved American genre filmmaker Sam Raimi, director of many films including It's Murder!, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, Crimewave, Darkman, The Quick and the Dead, A Simple Plan, For Love of the Game, The Gift, Spider-Man 1-3, Drag Me to Hell, and Oz the Great and Powerful previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett; based on the Marvel comics by Steve Ditko & Stan Lee. Produced by Kevin Feige; executive produced by Scott Derrickson. Disney will debut Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters everywhere starting May 6th, 2022 early on this summer. Who's ready to watch this?