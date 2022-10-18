Documentary Biopic 'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over' Trailer

"I'm a messenger - and I'm carrying messages of love and hope." Dogwoof has revealed the official trailer for a biopic documentary film titled Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, from filmmakers David Heilbroner & Dave Wooley. This premiered at TIFF last year and it also screened at the DOC NYC and Santa Barbara Film Festivals. Set against a music world profoundly divided between black and white, Don't Make Me Over tells the dramatic story of Warwick's meteoric rise from New Jersey gospel choirs to international cross-over super stardom. The film chronicles the iconic singer Dionne Warwick's six-decade career in both music and Black and LGBTQ activism. The ultimate portrait of the legend, featuring an all star line up of appearances: Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, Gladys Knight, Cissy Houston, Elton John, Damon Elliott, Kenneth Cole, Snoop Dogg, Smokey Robinson. This looks like an uplifting, joyous doc.

Trailer (+ poster) for Heilbroner & Wooley's Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, from YouTube:

Set against a music world profoundly divided between black and white, the vibrant documentary Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over tells the dramatic story of Dionne Warwick's meteoric rise from New Jersey gospel choirs to international cross-over super stardom. Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over is co-directed by David Heilbroner (director of the films Pucker Up, Waiting for Armageddon, Stonewall Uprising, The Newburgh Sting, Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland) and Dave Wooley (making his feature directorial debut). It's also produced by Dave Wooley. This originally premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year and it also played at DOC NYC. Dogwoof opens the film in the UK this fall. CNN will premiere Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over on TV on New Year's Day, 2023. Look good?