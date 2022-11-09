Dominican Republic's Oscar Submission 'Bantú Mama' Official Trailer

"You want to be a tiger or a scaredy cat?" Array has revealed an official US trailer for an indie film titled Bantú Mama, which is Dominican Republic's official submission to the upcoming 95th Academy Awards (in 2023). After being arrested in the Dominican Republic, an Afropean woman escapes and is sheltered by 3 minors, in a dangerous district of Santo Domingo. By becoming their protégée and maternal figure, she will see her destiny change forever. Array: "We are honored to distribute the Dominican Republic's official Oscar submission." They are Ava DuVernary's distributor releasing important under-the-radar films from around the world. Bantú Mama premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, and screened at the London Film Festival and Urbanworld. It won awards at Durban Film Festival, Yale's Latino & Iberian Film Festival, 47/Festival de Huelva, Festival de Cine Fine Arts, and Quibdó África Film Festival. The film stars Clarisse Albrecht, Euris Javiel, Johnny Morales Jr., Arturo Perez, and Scarlet Reyes. This looks very good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ivan Herrera's Bantú Mama, direct from YouTube:

"This deeply moving and vividly drawn drama, beautifully directed by Ivan Herrera and co-written with producer Clarisse Albrecht, is a bold vision that we’re thrilled to share with audiences." In Bantú Mama, a French woman of African descent manages to escape after being arrested in the Dominican Republic. She finds shelter in the most dangerous district of Santo Domingo, where she is soon taken in by a group of children. By becoming their protégée and maternal figure, she experiences an unimaginable change in her destiny. Bantú Mama is directed by Dominican producer / filmmaker Ivan Herrera, making his second feature film after directing Pueto Pa' Mi previously, plus a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Clarisse Albrecht and Ivan Herrera. Produced by Franmiris Lombert and Clarisse Albrecht. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last year, and also played at the London Film Festival. Array will debut Herrera's Bantú Mama in select US theaters + streaming on Netflix starting November 17th, 2022.