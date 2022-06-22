Don't Forget to Smile - Official Trailer for Creepy 'Smile' Horror Film

"I'm seeing something no one else can see except for me… it's smiling at me." Paramount has unveiled the first official trailer for a new horror thriller titled Smile, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Parker Finn. "Once you see it, it’s too late." After witnessing a traumatic experience involving a patient, a doctor's own mind begins to turn on her. Uh oh. You will never trust a smile again… This almost seems like it's borrowing the concepts from It Follows and Ring, but with smiling as the creepiest thing. I do like the countdown of 7 days because it means this woman better find out what's going on fast, and it gets crazier the more she investigates. Sosie Bacon stars as Rose, with Jessie T. Usher, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, and Judy Reyes. This is one hell of a spooky trailer, with some clever shots and very freaky moments. Even the final shot at the car window will give you a good jump. Don't forget to smile.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Parker Finn's Smile, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Smile is both written & directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Parker Finn, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films (The Hidebehind and Laura Hasn't Slept) previously. Produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno. Paramount Pictures will debut Finn's Smile in theaters nationwide exclusively starting on September 30th, 2022 later this year. Who's scared already?