'Dr. Delirium & Edgewood Experiments' Trippy Documentary Trailer

"They had no idea what the drug was going to do to us." File this one under "truth is stranger than fiction." Discovery has revealed the trailer for a compelling documentary titled Dr. Delirium and the Edgewood Experiments, part of their "Undiscovered" doc series. This one is an 80 minute feature doc about the true story of what happened at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland years ago. This is different than the CIA experiments with "Project MKUltra" and LSD, and it's not the same as the military's investigation into recreational drugs and psychoactive compounds. From 1955 to 1975, the US Army used its own soldiers as human guinea pigs in research involving powerful, mind-altering drugs. Told through exclusive footage and first-hand accounts, this is the true story of one of the darkest chapters in US history. As they explain in this trailer, they were looking for a chemical that could incapacitate people, but not kill them. Scary stuff. This comes with a very trippy poster (see below), hopefully it's a good film about what was really going on there.

From 1955 to 1975, the United States Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research on thousands of soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of potent, mind-altering chemical warfare on military personnel as an alternative to traditional mortal combat. Today, many of those soldiers believe that the military broke the law and engaged in a decades-long cover-up to hide the truth about what really happened at the Edgewood Arsenal. Through shocking, never-before-seen footage of the drug experiments, along with exclusive, first-hand accounts from both the mastermind behind the research and the soldiers who participated in it, Dr. Delirium & The Edgewood Experiments will uncover the true story of one of the most bizarre and controversial chapters in recent American history. No director or filmmaker info is available for this yet. It's executive produced by Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Craig H. Shepherd, Nick Brigden, Howard Swarz, John Slaughter, and Igal Svet. Discovery will debut the doc film streaming on Discovery+ starting June 9th, 2022 this summer.