Drummers Reflect on Their Art in Doc 'Let There Be Drums!' Trailer

"I get to play it, and you get to listen to it – this instrument, this thing, this FORCE!" Greenwich Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an inspiring documentary film titled Let There Be Drums!, made by music doc filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann – who has years of experience in the music industry as he's the son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann. The film is a documentary about drummers, now being released in honor of the late Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, who is interviewed in this film before he passed away. The world's greatest drummers all reflect on the art of drumming and how it has shaped their lives - including the nature of how music passes from generation to generation, and the role that drumming plays in human life. Featuring interviews with Ringo Starr from The Beatles, Stewart Copeland from The Police, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann from Grateful Dead, Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many more. This looks like a blast!! I just hope it also features some women drummers in the film, too. Drum on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Kreutzmann's Let There Be Drums!, direct from YouTube:

"Captures the spirit of drums and the maniacs who have played them better than any film." Let There Be Drums! examines the personal struggles that so many musicians and their families have faced, the nature of how music passes from generation to generation, and the essential role that drumming plays in human life. Let There Be Drums! is directed by music doc filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann, director of the doc films The First Waltz, Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of Grateful Dead, and The Doors: Break On Thru - A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek, plus tons of other music projects previously. Produced by Alex Blavatnik, Bernie Cahill, and Sean M. Stuart. This hasn't premeired at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Greenwich released Let There Be Drums! in select US theaters + streaming on Amazon / Apple TV+ starting on October 28th, 2022 this fall. It's available to watch now - for details, visit the official site.