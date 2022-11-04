Dutch Labyrinthine Thriller 'Nr. 10' Official US Trailer from Drafthouse

"What do you know about my mother?" Drafthouse revealed their official US trailer for a Dutch film titled Nr. 10, which is being released this fall exclusively in Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters around the country. This is the latest feature from Borgman director Alex van Warmerdam, and it first premiered at Fantastic Fest and the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year. Günter was raised by foster parents after being found abandoned in the woods with no memory as a child. Years later, when a man approaches him on the street and whispers a strange word in his ear, he begins to experience visions from his fractured past that reveal a dark secret, threatening what he thinks he knows about his life and the very nature of his existence. Described as "a labyrinthine thriller with a stunning conclusion you will not predict or soon forget." Starring Tom Dewispelaere, Frieda Barnhard, Pierre Bokma, Hans Kesting, Anniek Pheifer, and Jan Bijvoet (aka the original "Borgman"). This looks super funky, and very dark, twisted, alluring. Who IS this guy, what's going on, who are these other people? Glad to see Drafthouse giving this a proper release soon.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Alex van Warmerdam's Nr. 10, direct from YouTube:

Günter (Tom Dewispelaere) was raised by foster parents after being found abandoned in the woods with no memory as a child. Years later, when a man approaches him on the street and whispers a strange word in his ear, he begins to experience visions from his fractured past that reveal a dark secret, threatening what he thinks he knows about his life and the very nature of his existence. Nr. 10 is written & directed by acclaimed Dutch filmmaker Alex van Warmerdam, director of the films Voyeur, The Northerners, The Dress, Little Tony, Grimm, Waiter, The Last Days of Emma Blank, Borgman (from 2013), and Schneider vs. Bax previously. Produced by Marc van Warmerdam. This initially premiered at Fantastic Fest 2021 last year, with a stop at PÖFF. The Alamo Drafthouse will debut Nr. 10 exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas around the US starting on December 2nd, 2022 this fall. For more info, visit their official site. Who's down?