Dwayne Johnson & Aldis Hodge in DC's 'Black Adam' Official Trailer

"My vision has shown me the future. You have two choices: you can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior." Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for Black Adam, the Shazam series spin-off focusing on the origins of this anti-hero from DC Comics. Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, an anti-hero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years after he gained God-like powers. He will become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam, and shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name. Other DC characters, including the Justice Society of America (JSA), appear in this movie, too. The cast includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, plus Marwan Kenzari and Bodhi Sabongui. This looks pretty badass so far, I have to say that much. I'm glad to see Dwayne Johnson playing an anti-hero and not the most lovable softie this time. As for the rest of it, this does look like every other modern superhero movie, with a big buff dude being chased around by all those who do not like him. Worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the DC FanDome teaser trailer for WB's Black Adam here, for the first look again.

Created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, the character is one of the archenemies of the superhero, Shazam and the nemesis of the Shazam Family. He is portrayed as a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation. Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Black Adam is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, The Commuter, and also Disney's Jungle Cruise previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani; based on the comic book & character created by C.C. Beck and Otto Binder. Produced by Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia; exec produced by Dwayne Johnson. WB has Collet-Serra's Black Adam scheduled to open in theaters exclusively starting October 21st, 2022. Your thoughts?