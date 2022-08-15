Ed Skrein & Leo Long in Music Comedy 'I Used to be Famous' Trailer

"If you have a second shot, then you really have to take it." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a comedy titled I Used to be Famous, a feature film adaption of director Eddie Sternberg's award-winning 2015 short film of the same name. This heartfelt dramedy follows Vince, played by Ed Skrein, a desperate former popstar who dreams of making a comeback. An impromptu jam session with autistic young drummer Stevie sparks an unexpected friendship between the two misunderstood musicians. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music while helping Stevie achieve his dreams. Leo Long co-stars as Stevie, with a cast including Lorraine Ashbourne, Eleanor Matsuura, Neil Stuke, Jamie Wannell, Stanley Morgan, and Eoin Macken. This looks quite good, with a sweet story about a popstar realizing (hopefully) that friendship is more important than fame and how music can really change lives. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Eddie Sternberg's I Used to be Famous, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Vince (Ed Skrein) used to be in the hottest boy band around. Now he’s alone and desperate. An impromptu jam with Stevie (Leo Long), an autistic drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music. I Used to be Famous is directed by British filmmaker Eddie Sternberg, making his feature directorial debut with this after directing a few other award-winning short films (Out of Body, I Used to be Famous) previously. The screenplay is written by Eddie Sternberg and Zak Klein, based on Sternberg's original short film from 2015. Produced by Collie McCarthy, co-produced by Christopher Pencakowski. Netflix will release Sternberg's I Used to be Famous streaming worldwide on Netflix starting September 16th, 2022 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?