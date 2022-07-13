Edgar Allan Poe-Inspired Horror Film 'The Fall of Usher' Official Trailer

"You will come to despise me… and your revulsion will be rightly warranted, I swear it." Mutiny Pictures & Mill Creek Entertainment have debuted an official trailer for an indie horror creation titled The Fall of Usher, which is now available to watch on VOD and digital services at home as of this week. The film first premiered at the 2021 H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival last year, where it ended up winning Best Feature. Based on the works of famed macabre poet Edgar Allan Poe, there isn't much of a description for the film. Only this: A young man with everything to prove and nothing to lose sees his life overtaken by murder, madness and the macabre. The indie horror film stars Riker Hill, Savannah Schafer, and Spencer Korcz. There aren't many reviews of this, but it seems to be made for die-hard Edgar Allan Poe fans only. Tread carefully.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Cunningham's The Fall of Usher, direct from YouTube:

A young man is in the care of his terminally ill father. This young person, with everything to prove and nothing to lose, sees his life invaded by insanity as he descends into evil. A young man caring for his sick father gets pulled into a maelstrom of murder, madness and the macabre. Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The Fall of Usher is both written and directed by American filmmaker Brian Cunningham, director of the films Overtime, Loss Prevention, and Wretch previously, along with one short and a doc film. Produced by Nic Brown and Janel Nash. Executive produced by Matt Niehoff. This initially premiered at the 2021 H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival last year. Mutiny Pictures has already released The Fall of Usher on July 12th - it's available for streaming now via VOD services if anyone is interested. Look scary enough or not?