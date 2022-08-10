Edgar Allan Poe is a Cadet at Mysterious Film 'Raven's Hollow' Trailer

"I couldn't say what it is… Spirit…? Devil…? Indians call it 'bad medicine.'" Shudder has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious Edgar Allan Poe thriller titled Raven's Hollow, from writer / director Christopher Hatton. This one actually features the character of Edgar Allan Poe as himself, not an adaptation of one of his stories. Raven's Hollow follows Poe in his time as a cadet at West Point in upstate New York. The film is set in the autumn of 1830, where Poe and four other cadets are doing a training exercise in upstate New York. The five cadets come across a man hanging on a wooden rack. When Poe comes to help the man, he utters his dying word, "raven," which sets Poe and his fellow cadets into the strange, rural community of Raven's Hollow, a town with some pretty dark and twisted secrets. William Moseley stars as Mr. Poe, with Melanie Zanetti, Kate Dickie, David Hayman, Oberon K. A. Adjepong, and Callum Woodhouse. This seems like a very dark and disquieting thriller befitting Poe's creepy stories. It's definitely worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Hatton's Raven's Hollow, direct from YouTube:

West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe (portrayed by William Moseley) and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community known as "Raven's Hollow", where they find a township guarding a frightening secret. Raven's Hollow is directed by American indie filmmaker Christopher Hatton, director of the feature films Sammyville, Robotropolis, and Battle of the Damned previously. The screenplay is co-written by Christopher Hatton & Chuck Reeves. Produced by Andrejs Ekis, Todd Lundbohm, and Caroline Stern. This will premiere at the 2022 FrightFest in London later this month, but hasn't shown up anywhere else. Shudder will then debut Hatton's Raven's Hollow film streaming on Shudder starting on September 22nd, 2022 this fall. Who wants to watch this?